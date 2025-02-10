Monza "revoke" Nesta axing after Bocchetti dismissal

Monza have named the re-appointment of coach Alessandro Nesta.

After their hammering by Lazio on Sunday, Monza chose to dismiss Nesta's replacement, Salvatore Bocchetti.

Advertisement Advertisement

And rather than look outside for a new coach, Monza have decided to "revoke" Nesta's dismissal and rehire him. The former AC Milan defender had been on gardening leave ever since his original sacking late, last year.

Monza announced this morning: "AC Monza announces that it has revoked the dismissal of Alessandro Nesta, who once again takes on the role of coach of the red and white First Team.

"Good luck Alessandro!"