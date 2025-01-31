Monza and AC Milan in advanced talks over Camarda deal

Calciomercato.com says Monza and Milan are close to agreeing terms over a loan deal.

It's suggested the agreement will go to the end of the season with an option to extend into the 2025/26 campaign.

Camarda, 16, made his debut for Milan last season and many inside football believe he is ready for regular senior football.

The teen is currently playing consistely with Futuro Milan in Serie C, though now has made 10 senior appearances in Serie A and the Champions League.