Monza have sold striker Daniel Maldini to Atalanta.

The Italy international moves to La Dea for €12-14m.

Maldini only joined Monza in the summer from AC Milan and has now been moved onto Atalanta.

The young attacker has signed a deal with Atalanta to 2029.

This season, Maldini has accounted for three goals and one assist in 20 appearances, 16 of which have been starts, in Serie A.