AC Milan and Monza exchange players on deadline day

AC Milan and Monza have exchanged players on transfer deadline day.

Monza have sold midfielder Warren Bondo to Milan in a permanent transfer.

Bondo has penned a contract with the Rossonero to 2029.

The Frenchman joined Monza in 2022 from formative club Nancy.

In exchange, Milan midfielder Kevin Zeroli has joined Monza on-loan to the end of the season.