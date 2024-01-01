Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford
AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal

AC Milan chief Furlani talks Fonseca, Ibra and Leao controversy

AC Milan chief Furlani talks Fonseca, Ibra and Leao controversy
AC Milan chief Furlani talks Fonseca, Ibra and Leao controversy
AC Milan chief Furlani talks Fonseca, Ibra and Leao controversyAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani says coach Paulo Fonseca has their full support.

Fonseca is under pressure after an underwhelming start to the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Furlani said at today's presentation for new signing Tammy Abraham: "We would have preferred to get 9 points in the first three games, but there is no panic whatsoever, but I would avoid talking about very important games.

"We are satisfied with the work done by the coach in preseason, we support him and the team is also with him."

Asked about director Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing the draw at Lazio, he continued: "Zlatan had made a commitment a long time ago, even before arriving at Milan. Announce it before? I don't think we need to announce every move. I was there, Moncada and the owner too."

And on the Theo Hernandez-Rafael Leao controversy, Furlani added: "There has been a lot of talk about it, too much in fact. We in the management and the players themselves were surprised by the reaction there was. It's a non-event for us."

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tight budget key to AC Milan choosing Fonseca
Abraham excited about AC Milan move: I feel great!
Pioli linked with shock AC Milan return thanks to contract