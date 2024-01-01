AC Milan chief Furlani talks Fonseca, Ibra and Leao controversy

AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani says coach Paulo Fonseca has their full support.

Fonseca is under pressure after an underwhelming start to the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Furlani said at today's presentation for new signing Tammy Abraham: "We would have preferred to get 9 points in the first three games, but there is no panic whatsoever, but I would avoid talking about very important games.

"We are satisfied with the work done by the coach in preseason, we support him and the team is also with him."

Asked about director Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing the draw at Lazio, he continued: "Zlatan had made a commitment a long time ago, even before arriving at Milan. Announce it before? I don't think we need to announce every move. I was there, Moncada and the owner too."

And on the Theo Hernandez-Rafael Leao controversy, Furlani added: "There has been a lot of talk about it, too much in fact. We in the management and the players themselves were surprised by the reaction there was. It's a non-event for us."