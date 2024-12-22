Juventus coach Motta happy overcoming Monza

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was pleased with their hard-fought win against Monza.

Motta was happy to see tactical changes prove successful on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We have always struggled against teams that defend and go on the counter. We needed to kill off the game, this is part of the growth process, taking the extra risk against these teams and potentially allowing counter-attacks,” said Motta.

“We were in the position to do the transitions with quality in the second half when we took the lead, but we didn’t do it well enough.”

On his midfield make-up, he continued: “It depends on their form and the kind of match we want to play against the opponent. Nico Gonzalez can do it very well, I see him in training and he already played in many roles in his career. When someone can have many different roles, it means he pays attention to what his teammates do, he is special and wants to improve himself all the time.

“Nico Gonzalez can play on the right or left, as a centre-forward, but I also see him doing well there. As I said, I only ever use players in a role if they are convinced that they can do it.”

Juve are nine points away from Serie A leaders Atalanta.

“We only look at the table at the end of the season. Before that, we take it one game at a time and try to aim for the maximum result against every opponent," added Motta.