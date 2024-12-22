Juventus defeat Monza to ease pressure on Motta

Breaking a four-match league drawing streak, Juventus defeated AC Monza 2-1 at the Stadio Brianteo, condemning Alessandro Nesta’s Brianzoli to spend Christmas at the foot of the Serie A table.

Monza’s first-ever Serie A victory came against Juventus here just over two years ago, a fact which no doubt provided some encouragement in the early stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shots came in from Samuele Birindelli and Gianluca Caprari, but the Old Lady responded by taking the lead within 15 minutes, with Weston McKennie volleying in Teun Koopmeiners’ corner at the near post from barely a yard out.

Monza continued to struggle to play their game, but they were suddenly on level terms less than 10 minutes later after Andrea Carboni’s ball from the left was met by the arriving Birindelli, who struck a beautifully controlled volley into the bottom-left corner.

Birindelli’s first Serie A goal looked to have come at the perfect time for Monza, and they continued to cause chaos in the final third, yet they were pegged back once again by their historic opponents.

McKennie’s cross was deflected high and landed in the six-yard box, where Manuel Locatelli touched it down for Nico Gonzalez to finish from close range.

Again, the hosts looked inspired after the setback, and Dany Mota’s effort was blocked by Koopmeiners before Caprari tested former teammate Michele Di Gregorio on the stroke of half-time.

The second half began in frantic fashion, with players on both sides hitting the target. The goalkeepers were also on their game though, and efforts from Alessandro Bianco, Kenan Yildiz, and Gonzalez were all parried away.

The visitors steadied the ship momentarily and started to control possession, although Monza worked hard in an effort to mount a late push during the final 10 minutes. Unlike Juventus’ previous three league matches, though, there turned out to be no stoppage time equaliser for the trailing side, as Monza slumped to a fourth home defeat on the bounce.

Coupled with this result, Venezia’s win over Cagliari means that Monza fell to last place in Serie A for the first time since matchday six, potentially placing Nesta’s job in jeopardy after just one league win since the legendary defender took the helm.

Juve, meanwhile, are still nine points from top after their club record-breaking draws record, but they remain unbeaten and a first Scudetto for five years is certainly not beyond reach.