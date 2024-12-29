Monza coach Bocchetti: Parma defeat hurts; boys gave their all

Monza coach Salvatore Bocchetti admits defeat at Parma was tough to take.

Monza had Pablo Mari sent off and lost 2-1 thanks to a 98th minute winner scored by Parma's Lautaro Valenti.

The result left Bocchetti floored in his first game in charge.

Defeat in a crazy match, Monza perhaps didn't deserve the defeat:

"I have to say it hurts, because the boys gave their all. I can say that I have an extraordinary group at my disposal, of real men, who gave their all, and so it's a shame and it hurts for them. They deserved perhaps even more than a draw."

It seemed like an encouraging, different and courageous Monza:

"We had more than one chance, maybe three or four, we needed more nastiness in front of goal because we created so many. Despite the expulsion, the boys were extraordinary, they continued to believe, it's a shame."

On the penalty and the expulsion?

"These are incidents that happen during a match, that's how it goes now. I have faith in the boys, because they gave me a great demonstration."

The answers are there from everyone:

"All the boys gave their all, I noticed it, and I think it was also seen from the outside. Monza is a tough team, they believe in it and will fight until the end."

What do you need to work on?

"I told the guys to keep their heads up, they don't deserve this ranking. They are an extraordinary group, the only way I know now is to continue working, give their all as they have done up to now. Starting from Sunday we will look for points at home."

How did you see the dressing room?

"It was a sad dressing room, they gave everything and didn't get any points, but also aware that there are the necessary means to reach the objective."