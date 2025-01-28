Tribal Football
Monza coach Bocchetti demands more passion after Genoa defeat

Carlos Volcano
Monza coach Bocchetti demands more passion after Genoa defeat
Monza/Facebook
Monza coach Salvatore Bocchetti is calling for greater passion after Monday night's 2-0 defeat at Genoa.

The former defender spent two years with Genoa and was left disappointed with his homecoming.

Bocchetti said, "In the first half the team was there. They were aggressive and we kept them there. At our first lapse in concentration they punished us and we suffered their physicality. We didn't have the strength to react. We blow a lot on set pieces, there's not much to say.

"It's up to me to find the key to come out, because we believe in it and you have to have courage. The pass not backwards but forwards. We created a little something, but we need to do more. We need character and personality. When you concede a goal you had to fight back. When I get slapped I try to give it back. Fight back! We're already thinking about the next one.

"Genoa? I'm very attached to this place. Tonight, however, I wanted to win. It's a shame because we could have done better."

Serie AGenoaMonza
