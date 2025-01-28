Genoa coach Vieira: Victory over Monza result of a unified club

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira was left delighted after their 2-0 win against Monza on Monday night.

Koni de Winter and Johan Vasquez struck the goals to leave Vieira happy.

You left the quality on the bench but you won:

"I don't know if I agree with everything. But the important thing is to field players who are physically fit. Today we played a good game, a team game. From the beginning we showed that we had the desire to look for these three points. We played with intensity and discipline on the field. Congratulations to the boys because it wasn't an easy game but we remained organized and I'm very happy with the team."

Cornet?

"He's not ready to start yet. There's still a lot to do before he plays a Serie A game.

"He has trained very little with the team. He needs to improve physically. There are many options to be more dangerous up front. Having all the players available is positive for me and the team."

Masini and Thorsby?

"They have the spirit we want for the club. They give everything, when they are on the pitch they never give up. That's what I want. We saw the atmosphere at the stadium."

Bringing two central defenders to score two goals in such an important match is not so obvious:

"The important thing is to score goals. Who does it is not important. As I said, we have quality feet and we have central defenders high in the area. It is important for us to score goals."

How important is Pinamonti for the team?

"He's a player I really like. He has the value of sacrifice for the team: everything I like. He's unlucky at the moment because he could have scored from a penalty but he created dangerous situations. We need to give him a little more support but he's doing a great job for the team. All he's missing is a goal."

Now two away games, can you look forward now in the standings?

"We continue to look back because the objective does not change. We want to stay in Serie A, this club deserves it and until we have made these points we have to work and move forward."

Is there more confidence?

"Confidence comes with what the players do on the pitch. Since I arrived, this group has always been positive. It's a pleasure to work with these players. We won and played a good game but we have to think about the next one because the games that are coming are difficult. We have to be humble until we stay in Serie A."

You scored 26 points, what is the recipe beyond positivity and confidence?

"The work of a group. It was important to understand that we all have an important role to play. When I speak of everyone I speak of the president, the director, physiotherapists, doctors. We all understood well that we all have an important role to play. This is how we move forward."