Monza chief Galliani proud of Maldini; offers support to Palladino

Monza chief Adriano Galliani is proud seeing Daniel Maldini in the Italy squad this week.

Galliani says he was always confident in the striker, even when he was a junior player coming through at AC Milan.

He stated: "He's good and you could tell even as a kid. With such a father and such a grandfather it was easy to imagine him.

"Now he mustn't let it go to his head. He must continue to work and we hope he continues to do well."

Galliani also offered support to former Monza coach Raffaele Palladino, now in charge of Fiorentina.

He added, "When you change coach and many players you need patience. I remember that even (Michel) Platini in his first season in Italy seemed poor. Palladino is very good and will do well with Fiorentina."