Viviano hails Fiorentina keeper De Gea: The Viola rarely find players like him

Emiliano Viviano says the form of Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea is no surprise to him.

De Gea confirmed his return to the top of the game with two penalty saves in victory over AC Milan on the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Viola keeper Viviano told Radio FirenzeViola: "Saving penalties is a coincidence but I'm surprised at those who are surprised. Three years ago he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world and today for Fiorentina he is a luxury, with all due respect for a team I love. It seemed like I was dreaming when I heard that he would compete for a place with (Pietro) Terracciano, but what are we talking about? With all due respect for an excellent goalkeeper like Pietro.

"Then De Gea is not a penalty saver, so he was truly incredible. I really liked the save on (Samu) Chukwueze because there you really risk making a fool of yourself, he was very good at saving the team."

On De Gea's year out since leaving Manchester United, Viviano also said: "It happened to me too to have to sit still, but a goalkeeper is not an outfield player, he just has to find his best form because it's about explosive strength in the moment and little else. After a year you need to find the right sensations and spaces but it's like riding a bicycle, it's not like you forget how to do it. I remember some difficulty with crosses but with training everything goes away and above all your value doesn't change."

On De Gea's kicking, he also said: "It has never been his strong point. Maybe it's what has kept him from becoming a legend because he is one of the best in goal in history, and in England it is perhaps a little more difficult because the charge on the goalkeeper is rarely called. I heard some criticism after the Atalanta match, but come on... It makes me smile.

"Fiorentina is a team that plays man-to-man and De Gea will have to learn to manage the space outside the goal. In my opinion, the club has made a great purchase, as have others: you can discuss the timing but you can't say anything about the market value."

On extending De Gea's contract, Viviano added: "It depends on him, because now the spotlight is on him again. Because if Arsenal arrives, it will be difficult to convince him. Who knows, however, that he might become a capital gain for Fiorentina."