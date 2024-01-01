Dida insists Fiorentina defeat can only be blip for AC Milan

AC Milan great Nelson Dida insists defeat to Fiorentina can only be a blip this season.

Milan were beaten 2-1, with David de Gea saving penalties from Rossonero pair Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham.

Dida told TMW: "The championship is still long. I think Inter can win it because they are a strong team, but I tell you that Milan is recovering and can do well. Let's hope that in the next few days we can win.

"Internally, things will be cleared up. It's always like this in Milan, things are resolved within the group. We just hope that Milan recovers, recovers really strong and can do well in this championship.

"It can definitely reach the top."