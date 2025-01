DONE DEAL: Monza snap up Inter Milan defender Palacios

Monza have snapped up Inter Milan defender Tomas Palacios.

Palacios has joined Monza on-loan to the end of the season.

The young defender signed for Inter last summer from Argentina's Talleres.

Monza announced today: "Tomás Palacios is a new player for Monza. The defender arrives from Inter on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

"Welcome Tomás!"