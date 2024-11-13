Montero sacked as Juventus NextGen coach

Paolo Montero has been sacked as Juventus NextGen coach.

Montero took charge this season, but was relieved of his duties just three months into the season.

He has been replaced by Massimo Brambilla.

Juve teams manager Gianluca Pessotto said, "I am confident that Next Gen will be able to find its way. I feel sorry for the coach who put all his heart, his passion and his Juventus spirit into it.

"Juventus is his home and we are confident that the boys will find the motivation."