Galeone: Why AC Milan return won't happen for Allegri

Former Napoli coach Giovanni Galeone can't see Max Allegri making a return to AC Milan.

Allegri has been linked with Paulo Fonseca's job at Milan, but his confidant and mentor can't see such a move coming to fruition.

Galeone says a rift with Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic would prevent the return.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "He didn't part with Ibrahimovic with kisses and hugs, I see him better abroad.

"Milan isn't a team yet, but they have 7-8 very strong individuals."