Moggi: Roma as a club doesn't exist; the problem isn't the coach

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi says the management of Roma is the club's problem.

Claudio Ranieri has just been named new Roma coach - for the third time - after last Sunday's dismissal of Ivan Juric.

Moggi told TMW: "There is a club that doesn't exist, the problem is not Ranieri or other coaches. When you make a team with (Daniele) De Rossi, then you send him away and take someone totally different from him like Juric...

"I don't want to condemn him for what he couldn't do, he's used to playing with another team, the management didn't understand that."

But on Ranieri, Moggi continued: "More than a coach, they need a fixer, someone who can field formations that can satisfy in a certain way, but are not the right ones. If the players are used to playing in one way, it is difficult to make them play in another. There were two coaches indicated: one is Ranieri for his attachment to the cause and the other was (Max) Allegri.

"The first will be the custodian of someone who plays in one way and will try to make him play in another, the second has shown that he knows how to make those who play in others perform in certain roles. A very positive decision was made to highlight Roma, but the club does not know what to do."