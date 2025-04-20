Moggi: Juventus missed their chance with Conte

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi can't see Antonio Conte returning to the Bianconeri.

Moggi says the time to move to Conte was before he joined Napoli last year.

He said on Juventibus: "I think Conte could stay at Napoli because he has the chance to win the Scudetto.

"Maybe with Conte, Juventus would be in a much better position than they are now; they certainly wouldn't have drawn as many times as Thiago Motta.

"There was a chance to take him when they chose Thiago Motta. I don't know why they didn't take him, but now... Conte at Juventus is a finished story."