Juventus step up Victor Osimhen pursuit

Juventus are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the 26-year-old has emerged as a priority target for the struggling Serie A giants.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been angling for a permanent move away from Napoli since last summer, and looks set to finally secure that move at the end of the season.

It’s understood Juventus will face serious competition from several Premier League clubs, along with those in the Saudi Pro League.

The Nigeria international has been in electric form in Turkey, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists in his 32 games across all competitions.