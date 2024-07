Miretti signs new Juventus contract

Fabio Miretti has signed a new contract with Juventus.

The midfielder has penned terms to 2028 in the last 24 hours.

Miretti came through the system at Juve and has established himself as a first teamer over the past 18 months.

His previous deal was to run to 2027 and was worth €1m-a-year.

It's understood the extension includes a hefty pay-rise.