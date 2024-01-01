Tribal Football
Juventus great Chiellini announces LAFC departure
Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has announced he's leaving LAFC.

The former Juventus captain was part of the management team at LAFC last season after hanging up the boots with the MLS club the previous season.

He has now announced on social media: "THANK YOU

"It’s not easy to find the right words to express my feelings today. A mix of emotions fills my heart, but I really want to thank the entire LAFC family. You welcomed and helped me and my family from the very first day, making our move easier.

"I was deeply involved in the club and loved every single moment of the last two years. We discovered and embraced new cultures, built some lifelong friendships, and I now know that I have a second home in California.

"Thank you, LAFC. Thank you, LA. This is not a goodbye but just a see you later."

 

Mentions
MLSSerie AChiellini GiorgioJuventusLos Angeles FCFootball Transfers
