Milan Futuro coach Bonera happy with Coppa win against Lecco

Milan Futuro coach Daniele Bonera was pleased with their win against Lecco.

In the team's first official game, Milan won their Coppa Italia Serie C tie 3-0.

Bonera later said: "Surprised? No, because we are aware of the qualities we have in this squad. There was a lot of curiosity but the boys played the match well in the first half. I didn’t like the second half too much, especially the first 15 minutes in which all our youthful flaws were visible: inevitable at this time of year and in this project that started a month ago.

“Milan’s youth sector has many talents, we just have to help them express this talent even through complicated matches like tonight’s. It’s clear that we had an 8 or 9-year difference compared to Lecco, but we always look at our own team and try to work with the product we have.

"We try to give these guys all the opportunities and time to make mistakes: we know that difficult moments will also come.”

Milan Futuro meet Novara in the second round this week.