Ex-Man Utd academy chief McClair unhappy with McTominay sale

Former Manchester United youth academy director Brian McClair is not happy about a recent transfer.

The Red Devils sold homegrown talent Scott McTominay in a big money deal to Napoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

While McClair understands the financial reasons for the sale, he is not too pleased about seeing a former academy talent leave the club.

“I'm very biased because Scott, of course, represents Scotland and we share the same birthday!” McClair told SportsBoom.

“I can go back to times where Scott had difficult periods in his formative time as a young academy boy, but I feel very privileged to have watched him grow into the adult and football player that he is.

“You're always disappointed when the players that have been there since they were eight years of age are no longer required, because there's a view that it's better to take the money.

“It's been well-documented that academy products, with regards to financial fair play, go in as pure profit. The cynical side of me would suggest that it may be the case, but maybe it's just down to football terms. They think that they've got Ugarte at three or four years younger, and that maybe he's a bit of a better player.”