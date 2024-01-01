Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

McTominay delighted scoring in victory over Napoli

McTominay delighted scoring in victory over Napoli
McTominay delighted scoring in victory over NapoliAction Plus
Scott McTominay was delighted scoring his first goal for Napoli in victory over Como.

The former Manchester United midfielder struck in the first minute as Napoli won 3-1 on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The result sees Napoli stay top of the table and McTominay told DAZN:  "We are not thinking about the standings at the moment, it is important for us to win, there is still a lot of work to do.

"Fans? I thank everyone for their support, I try to do my best on the pitch.

"I can't imagine how I can thank the people of Naples who welcomed me in this way, I am very happy with how they welcomed me."

Mentions
Serie AMcTominay ScottNapoliComoManchester United
Related Articles
Anguissa delighted as Napoli defeat Como: McTominay helping us
McTominay admits confidence surging through Napoli dressing room
Conte delighted with "complete player" McTominay as Napoli go top