McTominay delighted scoring in victory over Napoli

Scott McTominay was delighted scoring his first goal for Napoli in victory over Como.

The former Manchester United midfielder struck in the first minute as Napoli won 3-1 on Friday night.

The result sees Napoli stay top of the table and McTominay told DAZN: "We are not thinking about the standings at the moment, it is important for us to win, there is still a lot of work to do.

"Fans? I thank everyone for their support, I try to do my best on the pitch.

"I can't imagine how I can thank the people of Naples who welcomed me in this way, I am very happy with how they welcomed me."