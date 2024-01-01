Anguissa delighted as Napoli defeat Como: McTominay helping us

Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa was delighted after their 3-1 win against Como on Friday night.

The victory has Napoli clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Anguissa told Sky Italia afterwards he was delighted for the Maradona support:

"It's always nice to see the fans so happy, it's the most important thing for us."

What has changed in midfield with the arrival of Scott McTominay and the departure of Piot Zielinski?

"Scott runs a lot and that's good. He also has quality and knows how to score. I'm happy to play with him, it's easy, since he always helps the team. We're happy."

Do you feel the same as you did two years ago physically?

"I can't say that myself. We worked a lot with the coach during the retreat, it was difficult but we did it well. You win games with work and that's important."

The differences between (former Napoli coach) Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte?

"They are both very good tactically. In terms of personality, Conte is a bit more of a fighter, he always tells the truth, never a lie. I can't say who is better, they are two great coaches and it's nice to work with them."