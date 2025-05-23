McTominay and Lukaku score as Napoli beat Cagliari for title

Napoli were made to work for it, but Antonio Conte’s men ran out 2-0 winners at home to Cagliari, giving the Partenopei a second Serie A title in three years, while also making their manager the first ever to win three Scudettos with three different clubs.

Napoli merely had to win to be certain of claiming the Scudetto. Probing the task was another thing, though, with nerves unsettling their title tilt in recent weeks following back-to-back draws.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was bouncing, and the home crowd collectively gasped inside five minutes when Giacomo Raspadori flashed a shot narrowly wide after Cagliari failed to clear their lines from a corner.

The hosts continued to probe for an early opener and came even closer when breaking on the counter through Leonardo Spinazzola. He fed Billy Gilmour, but the Scotsman was smothered by Alen Sherri.

Cagliari remained a stubborn outfit as the first half wore on, but Amir Rrahmani came close to breaking the deadlock after being picked out by Matteo Politano.

The Rossoblu’s goalkeeper made yet another stop, though, before later denying Spinazzola from close range.

However, the Partenopei did not let their heads drop and continued to pepper Cagliari, and their efforts finally paid off in the 42nd minute through the Scottish hero of Naples.

Following a spell of possession, the ball was played out to Politano on the right flank, and his cross into the box was met with a sublime scissor kick from Scott McTominay.

Matteo Politano of Napoli celebrates the goal of Scott McTominay Antonio Balasco / LaPresse / Profimedia

With Inter also leading 1-0 at the break in their game against Como, Napoli knew they needed to continue the high intensity after half-time.

And before long, the home fans were shouting in adulation, while also breathing a sigh of relief, when the hosts doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.

Latching onto a long ball up the pitch, Romelu Lukaku showed incredible strength and perseverance to twist in and out of the Cagliari defence before slotting past Sherri, before the whole Napoli bench flooded onto the pitch.

The Belgian talisman then almost turned creator when he sent David Neres through on goal, but the Brazilian saw his effort tipped over the bar by the Cagliari stopper.

Two goals to the good, Napoli coasted through the final 20 minutes with relative ease, sparking scenes of jubilation on and off the pitch as the full-time whistle approached.

When referee Federico La Penna blew for the final time, Conte and his squad stormed the turf in celebration of a fourth Scudetto in the club’s entire history, pipping Inter Milan by a solitary point.

Key match stats from Naples Opta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Scott McTominay (Napoli)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.