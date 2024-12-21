Tribal Football
McKennie encourages new contract talks with Juventus

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie says he's keen to secure a new contract.

The USA international admits he hopes his agents are in talks with the club about an extension.

“I am happy at Juve, I like living in Turin, I’ve been here for four years and want to stay for as long as possible, but it also depends on the club,” he told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“I don’t even know if we have started talking about a contract renewal.”

On his preferred position, McKennie also said: “As long as I get to play, I don’t mind, I’ll even go in goal. I had actually started out with (former coach Max) Allegri on the wing.”

