Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced

Paul Pogba has released a statement after older brother Mathias Pogba was sentenced for attempted extortion.

Mathias has been found guilty of attempting to extort the former Juventus midfielder and sentenced for three years, with two years suspended.

Mathias will also be allowed to serve out the remaining one year by wearing an electronic bracelet.

Paul Pogba made a statement on Friday, declaring through his legal team: “There is no winner in this case which involves members of my family and people I have known since childhood.

“I can finally turn the page on this extremely painful period. This conclusion is an opportunity for everyone to focus on the future.

“Now that the judgement has been made, I can fully concentrate on my return to professional football.”