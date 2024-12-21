Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced

Carlos Volcano
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentencedTribalfootball
Paul Pogba has released a statement after older brother Mathias Pogba was sentenced for attempted extortion.

Mathias has been found guilty of attempting to extort the former Juventus midfielder and sentenced for three years, with two years suspended.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mathias will also be allowed to serve out the remaining one year by wearing an electronic bracelet.

Paul Pogba made a statement on Friday, declaring through his legal team: “There is no winner in this case which involves members of my family and people I have known since childhood.

“I can finally turn the page on this extremely painful period. This conclusion is an opportunity for everyone to focus on the future.

“Now that the judgement has been made, I can fully concentrate on my return to professional football.”

Mentions
Serie APogba MathiasPogba PaulJuventus
Related Articles
Pogba's brother sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of extortion
Marseille president Longoria "not closing door" on Pogba deal
Corinthians forced to respond after Pogba's 'unusual' outside sponsor offer