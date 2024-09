Mbangula and Pinsoglio sign new Juventus deals

Juventus have secured two players to new deals.

Young attacker Samuel Mbangula and goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio have penned new terms.

Belgian Mbangula, 20, has signed a two-year contract extension taking his agreement to 2028.

Meanwhile, 34 year-old goalkeeper Pinsoglio has signed a deal to 2026.

His previous deal was due to expire in June.