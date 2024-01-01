Tribal Football
Mauro: Motta can bring fresh enthusiasm to Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro believes new coach Thiago Motta can make a difference this season.

Mauro suspects a major change at Juve under the former Bologna coach.

He said: "I’m intrigued by the new epochal revolution that Juventus is trying to make.

“When a new cycle begins, it’s right to change a lot. It’s always been like that in football.

“Without taking anything away from those who were there before.

“I think Juventus needed fresh air to recreate enthusiasm.”

But he added: “It’s still too early for these talks. Inter celebrated their last Scudetto and will start in pole position.”

Serie AJuventus
