Conte happy as Napoli win at AC Milan: But 'Work in progress' sign still there

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says they're ready to go for the Scudetto after victory at AC Milan.

Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck the goals for the 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conte later said, "The 'Work in progress' sign is there and will remain. I repeat: Napoli, like Milan, have changed coaches and have started a new journey. The difference between us and them is that they gave us a 22-point gap last year. They also have the 'Work in progress' sign, even though I believe that Fonseca has found a stronger foundation than us to work on.

"Every club sets goals at the start of the year and Napoli's is to return to Europe, entering through the main door; but there are those who want to steal our idea, there are five or six teams. Nothing has changed compared to the past. Let's remain humble. These are three important points. No one, no one could have expected 25 points after what happened last year. We have put some hay in the barn in view of the negative periods.

"We must continue to raise the bar. Each individual must improve their performance, must become stronger. We are working on many points of view. We can still do better. However, we came to play at San Siro, not on the pitch near my house... I know what emotional impact San Siro has on opposing teams, San Siro is the home of football. Coming here, to play against Milan, to put in a good performance and get the three points must give us confidence and morale, without making us lose our clarity. We know that we have limits and that we must overcome them to be better.

"What I like about Napoli is the atmosphere that is being created between us. Everyone feels very involved, very much involved in the project: this is the best thing I could receive. There is a positive atmosphere and this gives me so much energy, so much enthusiasm and so much responsibility. In Napoli, passion is everything: the fans must know that we work day and night to make them proud."