Ex-AC Milan striker Incocciati: Conte's Napoli will win Scudetto

Former AC Milan striker Giuseppe Incocciati believes Antonio Conte will lead Napoli to the title this season.

Napoli are currently four points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Incocciati told TMW Radio: "(Antonio) Conte has regenerated everything, he is the best around and it was predictable that he would do better than last year. In fact, he did much more, the environment was not easy to work in but he showed that he has the attributes to take the team to the highest levels.

"Now, however, they must keep our feet on the ground, we must remember that there will be other delicate matches from now on, they will need great concentration and there will be a further test. After the defeat in Verona and the following match I made up my mind about this Napoli. For me, they have grown step by step and I am convinced that they will win the championship.

"Now they are the favourite. They still have to express their maximum potential in various elements."

