Marseille great Di Meco: Sign Pogba...?

Olympique Marseille great Eric di Meco can see Paul Pogba joining OM.

The France midfielder is being linked with OM, with former Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot backing the move earlier this week.

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba can play again in March after his doping ban was cut from four years to 18 months on appeal.

Now a free agent after his Juve deal was terminated by mutual consent, Pogba is said to be on OM's radar and Di Meco is quoted by TMW, stating: "First of all, you need to know if you need a player like Paul Pogba. You have a team that is starting to change direction and you should think about this.

"Then there is a reflection on his condition. We must not forget that before the disqualification he was often injured and at Juve it was a problem. I remember that he underwent surgery on his knee, it took a while to recover.

"Is the game worth the candle? Then there is also the question of the contract he should sign: he should be given a relatively low salary for the first year with bonuses for each game played... In any case, when after a long absence you are offered a sporting challenge, it can be exhilarating."

