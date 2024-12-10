Dugarry raps Rabiot over calling Pogba to Marseille: What about your teammates?

France World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has criticised Adrien Rabiot for calling Paul Pogba to Olympique Marseille.

Rabiot has declared he wants Marseille to sign his former Juventus teammate.

But Dugarry told RMC: "This statement bothers me. He is making an opening towards a friend of his, why not. But there are players who are already starters at Marseille, who are playing.

"So to hear your colleague say: 'I would gladly welcome Paul Pogba, even if he played in your place', I would frankly take it badly. I think it is not his role to make this type of proposal.

"It is not up to him to decide. He does not know the physical state of Paul Pogba. Let the directors take care of it."