Tribal Football
Most Read
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Guardiola set to give new Man City wonderkid a chance after Jan rethink
Arsenal to act on ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth

Dugarry raps Rabiot over calling Pogba to Marseille: What about your teammates?

Carlos Volcano
Dugarry raps Rabiot over calling Pogba to Marseille: What about your teammates?
Dugarry raps Rabiot over calling Pogba to Marseille: What about your teammates?Tribalfootball
France World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has criticised Adrien Rabiot for calling Paul Pogba to Olympique Marseille.

Rabiot has declared he wants Marseille to sign his former Juventus teammate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Dugarry told RMC: "This statement bothers me. He is making an opening towards a friend of his, why not. But there are players who are already starters at Marseille, who are playing.

"So to hear your colleague say: 'I would gladly welcome Paul Pogba, even if he played in your place', I would frankly take it badly. I think it is not his role to make this type of proposal.

"It is not up to him to decide. He does not know the physical state of Paul Pogba. Let the directors take care of it."

Mentions
Serie APogba PaulDugarry ChristopheRabiot AdrienMarseilleJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rabiot urges Pogba to choose Marseille: An exciting project
Nice chief Maurice: Huge competition to sign Pogba
Betis, Girona in Juventus contact for Arthur