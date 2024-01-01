Marotta insists Inter Milan fully deserve to be Italian champions

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta says they fully deserve to be Italian champions.

Marotta discussed the title at a club function on Thursday.

“Winning is an extraordinary feeling, you don’t win by luck, there has to be values as well. In the end, the ones who deserve to win, win,” Marotta said, before reflecting on the decisive derby win last season.

“I know what we all went through that evening (April 22), tension on everybody’s faces. It was an emotional moment.

“Today we celebrate the second star, but I can’t do that without remembering the past. I will never forget the Scudetto won by (Helenio) Herrera, who was then replaced by (Giovanni) Invernizzi.

“We would not have got to the 20th Scudetto under Zhang without going through those moments. We also remember past Presidents like Ernesto Pellegrini, Giacinto Facchetti, Massimo Moratti.

“And the coaches: Herrera, Invernizzi, (Eugenio) Bersellini, Roberto Mancini, (Jose) Mourinho, (Antonio) Conte, (Simone) Inzaghi. They all contributed to the second star. What unites us is football, passion, love for this job and for Inter. We can’t forget all the players from the past.”