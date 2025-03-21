Marko Arnautovic speaks out after on-field panic attack

Marko Arnautovic has revealed that he suffered an on-field panic attack while on international duty with Austria, leaving him feeling "afraid."

Speaking to German outlet BILD, the 35-year-old spoke up about his mental health and the struggles he endured during his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arnautovic said: "I felt a strong bit of pressure in the upper part of my stomach, at the same time I had a panic attack and I don’t know why.

"The doctor game me a quick look over, gave me a remedy and then everything was back in place and I was able to continue.

“Suddenly I had nausea and dizziness, maybe it was because of the pain in my knee, a very strong pain in the front of the kneecap. But then everything went well again and I continued to play."

The veteran striker is currently plying his trade at Serie A side Inter Milan, scoring five goals and providing a single assist in his 19 games across all competitions.