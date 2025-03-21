Inter Milan striker Taremi: I've been carrying an injury for months

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi admits he's been struggling with injury.

The Iran international has been battling to make an impact with the Nerazzurri in recent months and admits he's been carrying an injury.

Taremi remained on the bench for the entire match won by Iran 2-0 against the United Arab Emirates.

At the end of the match, the centre forward spoke to the local press: "Unfortunately, I have been struggling with an injury for months and I was unable to play this match, due to the technical staff's decision."

The Nerazzurri number 99 added: "​​At the moment, ​​I have to heal my injury to be able to help Inter. Fortunately, the Inter technical staff supports me and I am very happy about it, my only concern is to stay in European football.

"I am not thinking about a return to Asia."