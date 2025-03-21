Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles have confidence in Eric Chelle
Merino: Berta joining Arsenal? I'll insist on a new 'striker's contract'!

Inter Milan striker Taremi: I've been carrying an injury for months

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan striker Taremi: I've been carrying an injury for months
Inter Milan striker Taremi: I've been carrying an injury for monthsTribalfootball
Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi admits he's been struggling with injury.

The Iran international has been battling to make an impact with the Nerazzurri in recent months and admits he's been carrying an injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taremi remained on the bench for the entire match won by Iran 2-0 against the United Arab Emirates.

At the end of the match, the centre forward spoke to the local press: "Unfortunately, I have been struggling with an injury for months and I was unable to play this match, due to the technical staff's decision."

The Nerazzurri number 99 added: "​​At the moment, ​​I have to heal my injury to be able to help Inter. Fortunately, the Inter technical staff supports me and I am very happy about it, my only concern is to stay in European football.

"I am not thinking about a return to Asia."

Mentions
Serie ATaremi MehdiInter
Related Articles
Inter Milan tracking young Boca Juniors pair
Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu takes aim at Real Madrid over Guler treatment
Inter Milan in contact with agents for Real Madrid midfielder Guler