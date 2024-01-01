Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi

Manchester United have been turned down by one of their desired head coaches.

The Red Devils are in the process of deciding whether to retain or sack Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, they have contacted Simone Inzaghi on two occasions.

However, the Italian who manages Internazionale has turned them down both times.

Inzaghi, who is 48, is happy in Italy and believes he can achieve his ambitions at Inter.

The Nerazzurri won the Serie A title last term and are one of the favorites to win it again this term.