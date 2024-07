Man Utd target Zirkzee coy on Bologna return

Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee can't guarantee he'll be staying in Serie A.

Zirkzee is the subject of intense interest from Manchester United.

Away with Holland at the Euros, Zirkzee was asked about his situation by a Sportitalia reporter.

Asked if he will be returning to Bologna, he replied: “I don’t know…let’s see.”

The journalist continued: "How many chances? 50-50?"

Zirkzee then walked away after saying: “I don’t know.”