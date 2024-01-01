Man Utd seek Bologna 'favour' to close Zirkzee signing

Manchester United are a step away from signing Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee.

The Athletic says personal terms and agent Kia Joorabchian's commission have both been settled by United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Holland international has been convinced about a move to Old Trafford after lengthy chats with United manager Erik ten Hag.

Zirkzee's deal carries a €40m buyout clause, which United are happy to pay.

However, the one stumbling block is United wish to stagger their payments, with Financial Fair Play issues hanging over them this summer.