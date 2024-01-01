Man Utd inform Bologna they will pay Zirkzee clause

Manchester United have informed Bologna they're willing to meet Josh Zirkzee's buyout clause.

The Holland international has already agreed personal terms with United after being courted by their manager Erik ten Hag.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Manchester United have told Bologna they are prepared to pay or match Joshua Zirkzee's €40m release clause.

"Zirkzee focused on Euro 2024 causing a delay in any decision, but his agent Kia Joorabchian is in direct talks with Manchester United. Understand the commissions spoken of are around €10m.

"Milan have refused to pay this high despite getting buy-in from Zirkzee pre-window. Zirkzee is now currently a top striker priority for #MUFC."