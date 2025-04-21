Gasperini hails victory over AC Milan: Extraordinary Atalanta season

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left happy after their 1-0 win against AC Milan.

Ederson struck for the only goal of the game on Sunday to strengthen La Dea's Champions League qualifying chances.

"It was a lovely goal, as well as a decisive one, with the wingers and midfielders getting into the box. We tried to create those chances in the first half and didn’t time them properly, but the spaces opened up a little and it was a great team move,” Gasperini told DAZN.

"This is an incredible season for me, because this victory really gives us the chance to qualify for the Champions League again. It would be the fifth time in seven years, an extraordinary result for Atalanta, and we know how fundamental this is for Bergamo.

“This is a fantastic evening, because the league is becoming really difficult, there are many teams crammed into a few points. Bologna beating Inter could’ve been dangerous for us, so the concentration shown by everyone to achieve our target is wonderful, it would be great to crown this season with that success.”

"Don't be silly!"

Asked if he regretted not sustaining a Scudetto challenge for longer, Gasperini was adamant.

“Don’t be silly! How can we have regrets when we’ve got 64 points?” he laughed.

“I said we were challenging for the Scudetto to push my players on, but some took it a bit too seriously.

"This is an extraordinary season, we are seven points off the top two, it’s largely down to the games we lost against them in the second half of the campaign, but it seems exaggerated to suggest Atalanta could fight for the Scudetto.

“Qualifying for the Champions League would be an extraordinary result, just look at the teams who are behind us in the table, the value of the squads and the quality of players that they have.”