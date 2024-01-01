Man Utd midfielder wanted by Napoli and is admired by Conte

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is said to be considering a move away from the club.

The Scottish international is being linked to Italian Serie A giants Napoli this summer.

Per ESPN, Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer of McTominay’s physicality and goal scoring ability from midfield.

However, there is no suggestion that the Red Devils are keen to sell the midfielder.

United would not mind cashing in on McTominay for a fee of around £25 million to £30 million.

But they are not going to let him go on loan, nor will they sell him for a modest fee.