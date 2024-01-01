Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star

Man Utd midfielder wanted by Napoli and is admired by Conte

Man Utd midfielder wanted by Napoli and is admired by Conte
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Napoli and is admired by Conte
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Napoli and is admired by ConteAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is said to be considering a move away from the club.

The Scottish international is being linked to Italian Serie A giants Napoli this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per ESPN, Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer of McTominay’s physicality and goal scoring ability from midfield.

However, there is no suggestion that the Red Devils are keen to sell the midfielder.

United would not mind cashing in on McTominay for a fee of around £25 million to £30 million.

But they are not going to let him go on loan, nor will they sell him for a modest fee.

Mentions
Serie AConte AntonioMcTominay ScottManchester UnitedNapoliFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Napoli interested in Man Utd midfielder
Napoli challenge Fulham for Man Utd midfielder McTominay
Osimhen linked with Arsenal and Chelsea after he is left out of Napoli pre-season squad