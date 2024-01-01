Tribal Football
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star
Manchester United are said to be exploring the possibility of trading Aaron Wan-Bissaka for Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

The right-back is one who United are willing to let go as they seek a more attacking option in that position.

Dumfries fits the bill of the style of player that manager Erik ten Hag is seeking.

Per The Athletic, the two clubs could benefit from the swap deal financially.

United will be able to cash in on a player who has a year left on his contract, while Inter can do the same.

Dumfries is said to have been harboring a desire to join United for a few years.

