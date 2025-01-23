Man Utd debate going higher for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Manchester United are considering making an improved offer for a transfer target.

The Red Devils are being linked to Patrick Dorgu of Lecce from the Italian Serie A.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Star states that United are pushing ahead with a formal offer to Lecce.

However, they are said to have seen a £23 million bid for the Dane turned down.

Lecce are likely to be relegated and do have some financial problems as well.

However, they do not want to sell on the cheap midseason, when they could get a bigger fee in the summer.

United boss Ruben Amorim wants Dorgu and is confident he would fit into his new 3-4-3 system