Tribal Football
Most Read
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision
Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise
Arsenal eyeing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus

Lecce president Sticchi Damiani discusses Dorgu future: A cordial Man Utd meeting

Carlos Volcano
Lecce president Sticchi Damiani discusses Dorgu future: A cordial Man Utd meeting
Lecce president Sticchi Damiani discusses Dorgu future: A cordial Man Utd meetingAction Plus
Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani has detailed his meeting with Manchester United officials over their interest in Patrick Dorgu.

United have had an offer for the Denmark international turned down by Lecce in the last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sticchi Damiani has now detailed their latest summit with United, telling Sky Italia: "The meeting was cordial and went well. For us, sitting down at the table with Manchester United to talk about a player who comes from our Primavera is a satisfaction, it means that the club's growth path is notable.

"We explained to them that our desire at the moment is to keep the team unchanged, keeping all the big names, Dorgu in particular. We made it clear that for us this year is an important appointment with history, we could achieve the third historic salvation.

"Although we are flattered by their offer, the priority for us is the sporting result."

Mentions
Serie ADorgu PatrickManchester UnitedLeccePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace star linked with Man Utd move as the club searches for a top defender
Pogba: Offers now arriving - including from Russia
Lecce's Dorgu targeted by Man Utd as Amorim looks to bolster defence