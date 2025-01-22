Lecce president Sticchi Damiani discusses Dorgu future: A cordial Man Utd meeting

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani has detailed his meeting with Manchester United officials over their interest in Patrick Dorgu.

United have had an offer for the Denmark international turned down by Lecce in the last week.

Sticchi Damiani has now detailed their latest summit with United, telling Sky Italia: "The meeting was cordial and went well. For us, sitting down at the table with Manchester United to talk about a player who comes from our Primavera is a satisfaction, it means that the club's growth path is notable.

"We explained to them that our desire at the moment is to keep the team unchanged, keeping all the big names, Dorgu in particular. We made it clear that for us this year is an important appointment with history, we could achieve the third historic salvation.

"Although we are flattered by their offer, the priority for us is the sporting result."