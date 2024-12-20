Man City to launch bid for AC Milan midfielder Reijnders

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Action Plus
Manchester City are lining up a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The former AZ Alkmaar midfielder, now in his second season with Milan, has been outstanding for the Rossonero this season.

The Daily Star says City have been following the Holland international and are keen to bring him to England next month.

City are preparing a £50m offer for Reijnders for the January market.

He would initially arrive as cover for ACL victim Rodri, though there is a belief the pair can play in the same midfield long-term.

