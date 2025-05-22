Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney gives final advice to Man Utd ahead of UEL final: Just relax and enjoy the game...
Man United make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League heartbreak
Chelsea in talks over move for €100m-rated striker
Real Madrid table Nico Williams offer

Torino president hints Inter Milan, Man City target Ricci to be sold

Carlos Volcano
Torino president hints Inter Milan, Man City target Ricci to be sold
Torino president hints Inter Milan, Man City target Ricci to be soldAction Plus
Torino president Urbano Cairo admits Samuele Ricci is likely to be sold this summer.

The Italy midfielder has been tracked by Manchester City and Liverpool in England, while he is also interesting Inter Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about Ricci's situation, Cairo said on Wednesday: “I don’t want to talk about any specific names on the transfer market, but clearly, we will sell one or two players this summer.

"Everyone sells them, even Inter, Atalanta or Bologna.

"What matters is having a scouting network able to replace those you sell with a similar level."

Mentions
Serie ARicci SamueleInterTorinoManchester CityLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd rival Serie A giants for Bologna star Ndoye
Man City join Liverpool in the race for Kerkez as Guardiola enquires about the defender
Inter & Juve wary of Man City interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma