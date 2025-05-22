Torino president hints Inter Milan, Man City target Ricci to be sold

Torino president Urbano Cairo admits Samuele Ricci is likely to be sold this summer.

The Italy midfielder has been tracked by Manchester City and Liverpool in England, while he is also interesting Inter Milan.

Asked about Ricci's situation, Cairo said on Wednesday: “I don’t want to talk about any specific names on the transfer market, but clearly, we will sell one or two players this summer.

"Everyone sells them, even Inter, Atalanta or Bologna.

"What matters is having a scouting network able to replace those you sell with a similar level."