Maignan rejects new AC Milan contract offer

AC Milan's new contract talks with Mike Maignan has stalled.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the France goalkeeper, whose contract only runs until 2026, has rejected the Rossoneri's current offer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milan are offering a €1m increase to €4.5m net per season, while Maignan's camp are demanding €5.5-€6 million-a-year for him to re-sign.

The Frenchman moved to Milan from Lille OSC in 2021 and now wears the captain's armband.

This season, Maignan has made 46 appearances and kept 13 clean sheets.