Lalas: Pulisic impressing in a mediocre AC Milan

Former Padova defender Alexi Lalas expects Christian Pulisic to stay with AC Milan.

Lalas can't see the USA captain leaving Milan this summer, despite the Rossonero's struggles.

The ex-USA international said on his State of the Union podcast: "One thing we've talked about a lot is how good Christian Pulisic was, even in a mediocre Milan. Milan is still in ninth place at the moment. That's not good for Milan.

"So I think there will be changes. I don't think Christian Pulisic is going anywhere, but it will be interesting to see how he presents himself next year, with a Milan that I think absolutely needs to improve. And I think they will improve."

Lalas also considered: "And will Christian Pulisic get lost in this new turmoil? Or will he grow even more and rise to the occasion, with even better players around him?

"Will he become even bigger than he is now? Obviously that's what we all hope for in the future, but he continues to give his all anyway."