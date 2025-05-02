Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Bayern favourites to beat RB Leipzig and hand Kane his first major title
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres
Manchester United equal 59-year personal European record

Lalas: Pulisic impressing in a mediocre AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Lalas: Pulisic impressing in a mediocre AC Milan
Lalas: Pulisic impressing in a mediocre AC MilanAC Milan
Former Padova defender Alexi Lalas expects Christian Pulisic to stay with AC Milan.

Lalas can't see the USA captain leaving Milan this summer, despite the Rossonero's struggles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-USA international said on his State of the Union podcast: "One thing we've talked about a lot is how good Christian Pulisic was, even in a mediocre Milan. Milan is still in ninth place at the moment. That's not good for Milan.

"So I think there will be changes. I don't think Christian Pulisic is going anywhere, but it will be interesting to see how he presents himself next year, with a Milan that I think absolutely needs to improve. And I think they will improve."

Lalas also considered: "And will Christian Pulisic get lost in this new turmoil? Or will he grow even more and rise to the occasion, with even better players around him?

"Will he become even bigger than he is now? Obviously that's what we all hope for in the future, but he continues to give his all anyway."

Mentions
Serie APulisic ChristianLalas AlexiAC MilanPadovaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Felix insists no AC Milan regrets: How can you say no?!
AC Milan chief Moncada drops fresh Conceicao hint
Capello convinced by AC Milan squad quality: No need for overhaul